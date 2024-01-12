Instagram collaborates with Duke basketball signee Cooper Flagg in rare post
There are a lot of benefits to being the top recruit in the country who is committed to the Duke basketball program and Cooper Flagg is reaping the benefits.
Flagg is shining for Montverde Academy (Fla.) and has led the team to an undefeated record while recently returning to his home state of Maine for the inaugural 'The Maine Event'.
The two-day showcase allowed the future Blue Devil to play in front of family and friends, something he hadn't been able to do since transferring to the basketball powerhouse in Florida after his freshman season and The Pine Street State was eager to welcome him home.
The 6,700 seat arena was sold out for each game but there was more off-court heroics from Cooper Flagg as he collaborated with Instagram during the event for its Close Friends feature on its app.
"Cooper Flagg is a baller to keep your eyes on," the post stated.
"The 17-year-old basketball phenom at Florida’s Montverde Academy recently made his way back to his home state for two sold-out games at MadeHoops’ “The Maine Event” in front of family and super fans alike."
Flagg went for 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight blocks in the first game while adding 29 points and nine rebounds in the finale.
“It’s a surreal feeling having younger hoopers look up to me,” Flagg said in the post. “Knowing that I was one of them at one point in my life drives me to keep pushing toward my goals.”
He will join Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Darren Harris, and Kon Knueppel in Duke's top ranked recruiting class next season.
"[Instagram] collab is that next [wave]," the Duke basketball account commented.
Cooper Flagg, according to MaxPreps, is averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game as he will take one of the biggest stages in high school basketball this weekend at the HoopHall Classic.
Flagg's game on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET) will take place on the NBA YouTube and Sunday's matchup (7:30 p.m. ET) against AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in 2025, is on ESPN2.