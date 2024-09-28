Injury report: Who's in and who's out for Duke vs. North Carolina
By Hugh Straine
Duke football (4-0) will host the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) as it looks to start a season 5-0 for the first time since 1994. Let's take a look at the injury reports for each squad ahead of gametime.
Duke
RB Jaquez Moore - Questionable (leg)
It was said earlier in the week that Moore would "have some type of role" in this week's game after missing the last two. It hasn't been confirmed that he will be active today, but all signs point to Moore getting on the field at one point or another. Moore tallied thirteen carries for 35 yards and a touchdown on the season before going down in the first quarter of Duke's week two win at Northwestern.
TE Jeremiah Hasley - Out (leg)
Hasley was also injured in Duke's win at Northwestern, but his timetable is a lot less hopeful than Moore's. It was recently announced that Hasley would miss the rest of the 2024 season with a leg injury. Hasley tallied three catches for eleven yards and a touchdown on the season before going down.
North Carolina
WR Christian Hamilton - Questionable (undisclosed)
Hamilton is one of two UNC wideouts on today's injury report. Hamilton suffered a lower-body injuy in the Tar Heels's 70-50 loss at home to James Madison last week and he is expected to miss a couple of weeks. Hamilton has five catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on the season.
RB Darwin Barlow - Questionable (undisclosed)
As the prime backup for UNC star running back Omarion Hampton, Barlow has not played since week one after suffering a lower-body injury in the Tar Heels opening win against Minnesota. He's notched just one carry through his 2024 campaign.
DE Kaimon Rucker - Out (lower-body)
Rucker is one of the Tar Heels' top defensive guys and has been out since inducing a lower-body injury in week one that required minor surgery. He's had four total tackles and a sack so far through 2024, but was a 2023 ACC Second Team All-Defense selection.
WR Nate McCollum - Questionable (undisclosed)
McCollum is expected to return to action today after missing last week's game with an undisclosed injury. He's totaled three catches for fourteen yards this season.