Heated battle within Duke basketball team starting to get more fiery
Ryan Young and Tyrese Proctor are still fighting for bragging rights inside the Duke basketball locker room
Things are heating up with the Duke basketball program -- and not just on the court.
Following the 77-67 victory over Virginia Tech on Monday night, Blue Devil backup center Ryan Young let the world know about his dunk which extended the lead to 10, 61-51, with 9:56 left in the second half.
It was the second dunk of the season for Young and it came off of an assist from Tyrese Proctor, which is ironic considering the conversation the two had on The Brotherhood Podcast prior to the season.
Proctor guaranteed he would have more dunks than Young this season and that has not been the cause through January.
Young, including his flush against the Hokies, now has two dunks on the season while Proctor only has one.
"We're going to change that soon," Proctor explained in a video for Duke's social media accounts after the game. "The ankle [injury], was, you know..."
Ryan Young also had a block with 6:43 remaining that Proctor said "he's never seen [him] get off the ground that high in [his] life."
Young finished with 10 points -- tying a season-high, five rebounds, two assists, and the block on 5-of-6 shooting with in just 15 minutes on the floor.
The graduate transfer is only averaging 3.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.
Tyrese Proctor, who has averaged 16.4 points per game in his last five outings for the Blue Devils, has brought a new dimension to the team after many expected him to take a massive leap entering his sophomore season.
He added 12 points, three rebounds, and five assists on 5-of-8 shooting -- 2-of-3 from 3-point range -- in the winning cause.
However, Proctor is still confident on surpassing Young's dunk totals this season, "We're going to change that," he said as he concluded the video.