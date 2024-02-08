Future Duke basketball sharpshooter scores 52 points on 7 made 3-pointers
Darren Harris reminded the country that he's one of the best shooters in the 2024 class
In case the world forgot, Duke basketball signee Darren Harris is the best shooter in the 2024 recruiting class.
Harris went for 52 points on Tuesday night for Paul VI (Va.) as he made 7-of-11 3-pointers and 14-of-19 attempts from the field, which resulted in a 101-58 victory over St. Mary Ryken (MD).
He also went 15-for-15 from the free throw line while adding three rebounds, five assists, and six steals to his stat line.
"I was in that 'flow state'," he told League Ready after the game.
Listed as a 4-star recruit, Harris was not named to the McDonald's All-American Game but is ranked as the No. 52 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's the lowest among the five players signed with Duke for next season, but was the first in the crop of players to pledge his allegiance to the Blue Devils in October 2022.
Darren Harris is now averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game during his senior season.
His performance came on the heels of Isaiah Evans, another 2024 Duke signee and McDonald's All-American, scoring 44 points on 16-of-19 shooting on Friday night.
Both Harris and Evans will be joined by Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the nation, Patrick Ngongba II and Kon Knueppel in the No. 1 recruiting class heading to Durham in the summer. The Blue Devils are also still in pursuit of uncommitted 7-foot-2 center Khaman Maluach.
Flagg was the only other future Duke player to be named to the McDonald's All-American Game.
Darren Harris has proven his shooting stroke is among the best that will have entered Cameron Indoor Stadium with his Most Valuable Player award at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam and multiple 3-point shooting contest crowns.
Jon Scheyer will love using the versatile weapon in a multitude of ways next season.