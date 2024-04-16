Forgotten Duke basketball sharpshooter enters transfer portal after two seasons
The Blue Devils see another highly thought of recruit enter the transfer portal
The Duke basketball team lost another guard from its roster on Monday as Jaden Schutt announced he would be transferring from the program.
Schutt entered Durham with a decorated high school career, ranked as a 4-star recruit and Top-75 player in the 2022 recruiting class, but things never materialized for him in Durham.
The 6-foot-5 guard played just 14 games during his freshman season before redshirting as a sophomore. He underwent left knee surgery during the season, but was not a reason for him not playing this year.
"Forever grateful for my time in Durham," Schutt said on social media. "The experience has been like no other and I have developed wonderful relationships with coaches, teammates, and the community that I hope last a lifetime."
Questions arose around Jaden Schutt after he didn't play in Duke's 38-point victory over Dartmouth on opening night.
“He has a long journey ahead of him. I love Jaden, and I’m going to keep [the reason he did not play] private for now," Jon Scheyer said after the game.
Just a day later before Duke played Arizona, Scheyer confirmed he would redshirt saying, "Me and him have had some conversations and we are going to continue to do the best thing for him.”
"I appreciate Coach Scheyer for giving me an opportunity to be a part of his first ever recruiting class," Schutt continued.
It's the first time that Schutt has transferred in his life. He remained at Yorkville Christian High School (Ill.) for his entire career before committing to Duke.
"Duke is a special place and I have nothing but good things to say about the place I have called home for the last two years."
The Blue Devils have a lot of talent entering the program next season at Schutt's position and playing time would be sparce for the junior if he decided to return. Duke has already learned that Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster would be returning next season.
Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves, and Mark Mitchell have also announced their intentions to transfer from Duke.
Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain decalred for the 2024 NBA Draft while the program waits for a decision from Jeremy Roach, who still has one year remaining of eligibility.