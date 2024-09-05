Florida, Miami head coaches visit Boozer twins after trip to Duke basketball program
The eyes of the recruiting world shifted to Durham last weekend as Cameron and Cayden Boozer took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program -- the second time in the last nine months that the twin brothers have been on campus.
It came only days after it was announced that the highly coveted duo would be making three more unofficial visits to the Blue Devils, Florida, and Miami.
Each program has felt like they were in the lead during the recruitment at some point but many insiders think the race is too close to call currently.
However, after the Boozer's returned home following their tour around Duke, Florida head coach Todd Golden and Miami head coach Jim Larranaga paid the players a visit at Christopher Columbus (Fla.) High School on Wednesday.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer are expected to visit Florida on Setptember 7 with a trip to Miami scheduled for the following weekend.
Duke is still looking for its first commitment in the Class of 2025 while Florida currently has the No. 9 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, with 4-star guard Alex Lloyd and 4-star forward CJ Ingram.
Miami has the No. 31 class in the nation with its lone commitment, 4-star guard Matthew Able.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward who's play on the court resembles his father Carlos, is the No. 2 player in the country while Cayden, a 6-foot-4 point guard, is No. 19 in the class.
The twins have said that they will not necessarily commit to the same program but most people inside recruiting circles believe that the brothers will be a package deal.
There has been no conversation about a timeline or a possible commitment date for the Boozer's after they complete their next batch of unofficial visits but you could assume a decision is likely to come at some point early in the high school basketball season.