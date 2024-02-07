Final 2024 Duke basketball recruiting target books more visits around country
The Duke basketball team might not be as close to adding to its recruiting class as previously thought
An addition to the Duke basketball recruiting class might not be coming very soon.
Khaman Maluach, who visited the Blue Devils on January 20, has added more visits to his schedule over the coming weeks.
The 7-foot-2 center, who reclassified from the 2025 class into the 2024 contingent, will visit Kansas this weekend followed by a trip to Kentucky beginning on Monday.
A visit to UCLA has been scheduled for February 21 and his final trip will be to see the G-League Ignite on February 23, all which were reported by 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Maluach got two Crystal Ball Predictions to Duke shortly after his visit in Durham ended and many thought a commitment could shortly follow, but now he's planning to take his other visits and continue his recruitment.
He is still not listed in the 247Sports recruiting rankings but has risen to the No. 9 overall prospect in the On3 list, making him the top uncommitted prospect available.
The Blue Devils are still very much a contender for the NBA Academy Africa standout, however.
Duke already has the No. 1 class in the country with Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the nation, alongside McDonald's All-American Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Kon Knueppel, and Darren Harris.
Khaman Maluach only reportedly has offers from Duke, Kansas, and UCLA, although Kentucky has been interested in the prospect for a while.
He was recently projected to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, following Flagg and Rutgers commit Ace Bailey, and would be a major addition to a Blue Devil roster that is lacking rim protection.
It will be a fun month keeping track with all the news and notes that leak out from Maluach's visits but there is still no timeline for his decision.