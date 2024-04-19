FanDuel vs DraftKings vs BetMGM North Carolina: Get up to $1,900 With Best Bonus Bet Promos
Claim the best bonus offers in sports betting for a limited time in North Carolina!
There’s not much going on in North Carolina sports aside from the Hurricanes right now, but don’t let that stop you from claiming the best bonus promotions in sports betting!
You can claim up to $1,900 in house money for a limited time if you sign up with FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM and follow our simple instructions below.
But you won’t want to wait because these NC-exclusive offers are expiring soon!
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
- Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
- How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
- Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
- What Are Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Promos
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None needed
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
FanDuel is offering sports fans in North Carolina $200 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
That’s it!
You can bet on anything you want, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses. As long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet, you’ll get your bonus within 72 hours of that first bet finishing.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. It launched on March 11 as a part of the first wave of legal sports betting.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Not to be outdone, DraftKings is offering you $200 in instant bonus bets PLUS a daily no-sweat same-game parlay each day this offer lasts!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses at DraftKings:
- Click this link and sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Again, all that matters here is that you meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet.
Once that’s done, you’ll instantly receive your bonus bets!
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. It’s only been in North Carolina for a little over a month, but it’s already becoming a popular choice!
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
BetMGM is offering you a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500 – meaning you’ll get a bonus-bet refund for up to $1,500 if your first bet doesn’t win!
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at BetMGM:
- Click this link and sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
It couldn’t be any easier! Just sign up and deposit $10 or more.
Then, your first bet will be fully backed by the house!
Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. BetMGM is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina. You no longer have to travel to Las Vegas to bet with BetMGM!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to bet on sports rather than using real money from your account!
It’s the only way that you can cash in betting on sports with no risk.
If you win a bet you place with bonus credit, your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers. However, you should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned when wagering (win or lose) since it’s house credit.
How to Use Bonus Bets
Each of these sportsbooks will prompt you with the option to apply bonus credit to any wager in your bet slip as long as you have bonus bets to spend.
Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then you’ll see an option to bet with your bonus.
Click that bonus option and then place the bet.
You can use your bonus bets on anything, but you cannot combine them with other promotions and they expire seven days after you receive them, so don’t wait too long to spend yours!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Online sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. You can bet on college sports in North Carolina, including in-state teams and player props.
That can’t be said about many states, so this is a unique advantage for you!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina has access to all of the best sportsbooks, and you can’t go wrong with any of them!
FanDuel and DraftKings are the most popular options because of their highly-rated apps and big-time promotions.
But that doesn’t mean you should stop there!
Signing up with several sportsbooks allows you to compare odds on any wager you want to make – giving you the chance to always take the best ones.
And you can stack up even more bonus bets!
