FanDuel vs DraftKings NC: Best Bonus Bet Promo and App Review
Bet $5 at each sportsbook, unlock $450 in combined bonus bets to back Duke (or any other team)!
Duke has a monumental matchup with Houston this week and you can bet on your Blue Devils to pull off the upset with TONS of house money!
FanDuel and DraftKings are giving you $450 in guaranteed bonus bets to celebrate their recent arrivals in North Carolina, and you can claim your bonus offers today.
Find out below which offer is the best and how you can bet on your mobile device.
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
FanDuel is giving you $200 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
It doesn’t matter what you bet on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets when your first wager finishes as long as you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on any game.
If you want your bonus bets before Duke vs. Houston, make sure your first bet ends before tip-off!
FanDuel Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$200
$10
$5
21+
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to launch when mobile sports betting went legal in North Carolina.
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
DraftKings is offering you the best welcome bonus offer in North Carolina: bet $5, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Once you place that first bet of $5 or more, you’ll instantly get your $250 bonus (as long as you deposited $10+ as well).
Then you can spend your bonus bets on any of the many betting markets available.
DraftKings Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
$250
$10
$5
21+
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. DraftKings is legal in North Carolina as of March 11, 2024.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets give you the chance to win withdrawable cash without putting any of your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you, but you will keep your winnings.
How else can you cash in without risking your own money?
How to Use Bonus Bets?
FanDuel and DraftKings both prompt you with an option to apply your bonus funds to any wager you place (as long as you have bonus bets remaining).
You can track your bonus funds in your account information or on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
Whenever you go to place a bet, click on the option to use bonus funds and then place the bet. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming them, so make sure you use them all in time!
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. You can take any available wager on college sports, including betting on in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
You could make an argument for either FanDuel or DraftKings as the best sportsbook in your state.
FanDuel has the best site and app, and some of the most impressive promotions you’ll find.
But DraftKings has a rewards program, the biggest welcome bonus in the state, and its site and app are pretty impressive, too.
Ultimately the decision is up to you, but why pick one when you can have both (and more)?
If you sign up for multiple sportsbooks, you’ll be able to shop around for the best odds and utilize all of the best bonuses. Let the competition work in your favor!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
You already know how to sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings and claim those welcome bonuses. Let’s make sure you know about the other great offers in your state too.
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s what you need to do at Bet365:
Click here to sign up with Bet365. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager. You'll get $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click here to sign up with BetMGM. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager. You'll get $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.