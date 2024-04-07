FanDuel NC Promo Ending: Get $200 Bonus Bets Today
Today is your last chance to claim $200 in guaranteed bonus bets from FanDuel in NC!
Duke didn’t make it as far as fans hoped this season, but FanDuel is giving you 200 reasons to put that behind you – if you act fast.
FanDuel is giving fans in North Carolina $200 in guaranteed bonus bets if you sign up and bet $5 or more on anything to celebrate the recent launch of sports betting in your state.
But this is your very last day to claim this offer!
- FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
- Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Last Day to Claim
$200
$10
$5
April 7
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That’s it! It doesn’t matter what you bet on and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets as long as you deposit $10+ and then put $5+ on your first bet.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to bet on sports without putting any of your own money on the line.
Instead, you’ll have the chance to cash in with essentially play money.
This house credit won’t be returned to you when wagering, but any winnings you get will be withdrawable!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
You’ll see a pop-up box giving you the option to apply your bonus funds any time you place a bet at FanDuel and you have remaining bonus credits.
Select that option, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and then place the bet.
You can spend as much or as little of your bonus as you want on any wager, but keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in North Carolina since March 11, 2024.
Is FanDuel Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is one of the most legit sportsbooks you’ll find. It’s been an industry leader for years and is the go-to sportsbook for tons of sports bettors.
Is FanDuel Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in North Carolina.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can bet on college sports, including in-state teams and player props, in North Carolina.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina is home to all of the best sportsbooks, which makes it tough to pick one over the rest.
Either way, FanDuel is a great place to start!
It has the best app, some of the biggest promotions you’ll find and years of experience as one of the most popular sportsbooks in the industry.
But why pick just one sportsbook when you can have them all?
You can make the market competition work for you. If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you’ll be able to shop around for the best odds and you’ll never miss out on any fun promotions!
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel definitely has one of the best welcome bonuses in the state, but there are a couple other offers that are just as good.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None
Caesars
$150
$10
$5
FSBETS20NCBG
