Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (OVER is best bet)
By Reed Wallach
Duke's winning streak stands five in a row as the team heads to in-state foe Wake Forest to cap off a three game road trip.
The Blue Devils are in the rare role of an underdog against NCAA Tournament hopeful Wake Forest, who lost a competitive game back at Cameron Indoor Stadium two weeks ago. The Demon Deacons are firmly on the bubble and a win on Saturday will likely punch its ticket to the 'Big Dance,' but does Jon Scheyer's bunch have other ideas?
Here's our best bet for Saturday's matchup using FanDuel Sportsbooks odds.
Duke vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Wake Forest vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Duke is 15-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke is 0-1 in the only other game as an underdog this season
- Wake Forest is 11-6 ATS at home this season
- Wake Forest is 14-0 straight up at home this season
Duke vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 21-5
- Wake Forest Record: 17-9
Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
Duke
Tyrese Proctor: Proctor returned to the lineup on Wednesday against Miami, playing 23 minutes and dishing out five assists as the Blue Devils overwhelmed Miami from the opening tip. Now, the team's best perimeter defender will try to slow down Hunter Sallis, who has emerged as one of the best wings in the country.
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: The Gonzaga transfer has been one of the best transfers in the country this season, thriving in a heightened role with the Demon Deacons. The 6'5" combo guard is averaging 18 points on 51/41/78 shooting splits on a top-30 offense according to KenPom.
Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
The first meeting finished 77-69 in favor of the Blue Devils, who did a fine job of slowing the game to a crawl and in the half-court, the team's preferred method of play. However, on the road, I believe the Wake Forest offense can speed this game up and play more to the expectation of the first game's total, which closed at 156.
This total has adjusted down after the first result including a combined 13-of-51 three-point shooting. However, these are two teams that are each top 25 in the nation in three-point percentage and top 35 in effective field goal percentage.
Neither defense pressures the ball, and each are bottom half of the country in turnover rate, so I do expect both offenses can operate with little resistance.
I'm going to play back on this adjusted total and take the over despite the result of the first game.
PICK: OVER 152.5
