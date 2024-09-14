Duke vs. UConn: Where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more
By Hugh Straine
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (2-0) vs. Connecticut Huskies (1-1)
Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium, 6:00pm EDT, September 14th, 2024
Where to watch: ACC Extra/ESPN+
Betting Lines: Duke: -16.5, -800 money line. Northwestern: +16.5, +550 money line. O/U: 46.5
Duke Key Players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Star Thomas, WR Eli Pancol, WR Jordan Moore, LB Alex Howard, S Jaylen Stinson, CB Chandler Rivers, DE Michael Reese
UConn Key Players: QB Joe Fagnano, WR Skyler Bell, RB Durell Robinson, RB Cam Edwards, LB Jayden McDonald, DB Malachi McLean
Duke's Last Time Out: 26-20 double overtime victory at Northwestern
UConn's Last Time Out: 63-17 victory at home against Merrimack
Duke Conference Standing: 6th in ACC
UConn Conference Standing: 2nd in FBS Independent Standings