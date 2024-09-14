Ball Durham
Fansided

Duke vs. UConn: Where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more

Duke football looks to move to 3-0 after tonight's matchup at home against the Connecticut Huskies.

By Hugh Straine

Manny Diaz
Manny Diaz / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (2-0) vs. Connecticut Huskies (1-1)

Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium, 6:00pm EDT, September 14th, 2024

Where to watch: ACC Extra/ESPN+

Betting Lines: Duke: -16.5, -800 money line. Northwestern: +16.5, +550 money line. O/U: 46.5

Duke Key Players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Star Thomas, WR Eli Pancol, WR Jordan Moore, LB Alex Howard, S Jaylen Stinson, CB Chandler Rivers, DE Michael Reese

UConn Key Players: QB Joe Fagnano, WR Skyler Bell, RB Durell Robinson, RB Cam Edwards, LB Jayden McDonald, DB Malachi McLean

Duke's Last Time Out: 26-20 double overtime victory at Northwestern

UConn's Last Time Out: 63-17 victory at home against Merrimack

Duke Conference Standing: 6th in ACC

UConn Conference Standing: 2nd in FBS Independent Standings

Home/Duke Football