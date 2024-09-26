Ball Durham
Duke vs. North Carolina: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more

Duke football looks to improve to 5-0 as it opens up ACC play this weekend.

By Hugh Straine

Elon v Duke
Elon v Duke / Grant Halverson/GettyImages
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (4-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)

Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC), 4:00pm EDT, Saturday, September 28th, 2024

Where to watch: ESPN2

Betting lines: Duke: -2.5, -135 moneyline. UNC: +2.5, +115 moneyline. O/U: 55.5 per ESPNBET.

Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Star Thomas, WR Jordan Moore, LB Alex Howard, DE Wesley Williams, TE Nicky Dalmolin

UNC key players: QB Jacolby Criswell, RB Omarion Hampton, WR J.J. Jones, TE Bryson Nesbit, DB Kaleb Cost, DB Jakeen Harris, LB Amare Campbell

Duke's last time out: 45-17 victory at Middle Tennessee State

UNC's last time out: 70-50 loss versus James Madison

Duke conference standing: 9th in Atlantic Coast Conference

UNC conference standing: 12th in Atlantic Coast Conference

