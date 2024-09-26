Duke vs. North Carolina: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more
By Hugh Straine
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (4-0) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1)
Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC), 4:00pm EDT, Saturday, September 28th, 2024
Where to watch: ESPN2
Betting lines: Duke: -2.5, -135 moneyline. UNC: +2.5, +115 moneyline. O/U: 55.5 per ESPNBET.
Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Star Thomas, WR Jordan Moore, LB Alex Howard, DE Wesley Williams, TE Nicky Dalmolin
UNC key players: QB Jacolby Criswell, RB Omarion Hampton, WR J.J. Jones, TE Bryson Nesbit, DB Kaleb Cost, DB Jakeen Harris, LB Amare Campbell
Duke's last time out: 45-17 victory at Middle Tennessee State
UNC's last time out: 70-50 loss versus James Madison
Duke conference standing: 9th in Atlantic Coast Conference
UNC conference standing: 12th in Atlantic Coast Conference