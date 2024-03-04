Duke vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, March 4 (How to bet over/under)
By Reed Wallach
Duke's regular season is coming to an end, with two games against in-state foes, starting on Monday at North Carolina State.
The Wolfpack are fresh off a competitive loss at ACC leader North Carolina, who Duke faces in Durham on Saturday in the regular season finale, how will this mini-round robin set up Monday's matchup in Raleigh, as the Wolfpack look to play spoiler for the Blue Devils chances at an ACC regular season title?
Here's our full betting preview for Monday's matchup, using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook!
Duke vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina State vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Duke has covered in eight of the last 10 games
- North Carolina State is 9-8 ATS at home this season
- Duke has gone UNDER in 16 of 29 games this season (1 push)
- North Carolina State has gone OVER in 17 of 29 games this season
Duke vs. North Carolina State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 4th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: PNC Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 23-6
- North Carolina State Record: 17-12
Duke vs. North Carolina State Key Players to Watch
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: Filipowski dominated against Virginia this weekend, scoring 21 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and tallying three steals and a block. The Blue Devils big man will look to open up the paint for the rest of the Blue Devils in the team's final true road game of the season.
North Carolina State
DJ Horne: The Arizona State transfer has had a career year, averaging nearly 18 points per game while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils have plenty of length to challenge the 6'1" Horne, but can he break through and give the Wolfpack faithful a final celebration at home in a stunner?
Duke vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
Duke's defense excels at making teams play in the halfcourt. The Blue Devils allow the 343rd highest transition frequency in the country, according to ShotQuality. That's something notable given that North Carolina State runs at a top 100 rate and the team scores at around the national average in the halfcourt.
The Blue Devils' offense has transformed into a top-10 unit in the country, but the team doesn't focus on playing at a fast pace. The unit is in the bottom half of the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, and more than comfortable operating in the halfcourt. However, on the road, I'm afraid of a bit of a slide on offense.
The Blue Devils are fresh off a 10-game stretch in which it shot over 39% from three-point range, top 30 in the country. While the offense is legit, I do believe that NC State's ability to pressure the perimeter and run teams off the three-point line can make this game more of a low-scoring affair.
With UNC on deck, the Blue Devils may be more methodical in its approach, and I'll opt for the Under as my best bet.
PICK: UNDER 149.5
