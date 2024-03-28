Duke vs. Houston: TV schedule and announcers for Sweet 16 game
Duke and Houston will be meeting for the first time ever on Friday night in a matchup of programs that have 23 Final Four appearances between them. It is arguably the best matchup of the Sweet 16 and one that fans around the nation will be tuned into.
The Blue Devils enter the game having won their two NCAA Tournament games by an average of 27.5 points. That includes their 93-55 thrashing of the James Madison Dukes on Sunday.
Overall, the Blue Devils are 26-8 on the season. That includes a mark of 15-5 in ACC play.
Meanwhile, Houston had to survive a battle in the second round. In their 100-95 OT victory over Texas A&M, the Cougars saw four starters foul out and had to finish the game playing some of their walk-on players.
Still, the Cougars are the favorite in this matchup and the ESPN.com matchup predictor gives them a 76.5% chance of coming out on top to advance to the Sweet 16. Of course, Blue Devil fans hope that doesn't happen as people across the nation will be checking out the broadcast to see which of these college basketball heavyweights comes out on top.
Duke vs. Houston Sweet 16 schedule and broadcast team
- Date: Friday, March 21, approximately 9:39 PM ET
- Time: approximately 9:39 PM ET
- Venue: Little American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
- Announcers: PxP: Ian Eagle Color: Bill Raftery and Grant Hill Sideline: Tracy Wolfson
- How to watch: CBS
- How to stream: Fubo TV
- Also: March Madness Live