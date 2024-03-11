Duke National Championship Odds Ahead of ACC Tournament
Duke is one of the betting favorites to win March Madness in the latest men's basketball National Championship odds.
Duke suffered a disappointing home loss against North Carolina to close out the regular season, but the Blue Devils are still very much in the National Championship conversation.
Heading into the ACC Tournament, Duke's odds to win the National Championship are +2500. Those are the seventh-best odds to win it all, behind only UConn, Houston, Purdue, Arizona, Tennessee and UNC.
Duke was hot down the stretch, winning 8-of-10 games to close out the season. The Blue Devils are seventh in KenPom rankings with the seventh-ranked offensive efficiency unit in the nation.
Their biggest challenge was exposed against UNC. Despite Kyle Filipowski's 7-foot presence in the middle of the defense, they can get muscled around. They're 23rd in defensive efficency rating at KenPom and 46th in Team Ranking's defensive efficiency ranking.
The exciting news for Duke fans in North Carolina is you can now bet on them to win it all and you can claim $250 to do it! Just click this link and sign up for FanDuel, deposit $10 into your account and wager $5 on anything you want. If you follow those steps, you'll get $250 in bonus bets to use as you want.
A $25 wager on Duke to win the National Title at +2500 odds would pay out $625 if Duke does win its sixth men's basketball title in school history. Or, you could bet them to make the Final Four at +550 odds. A $25 bet on that would win $137.50 if they make it to the Final Four.
Either way, this is an exciting time for Duke fans. Their team is the second seed in the ACC Tournament, they have one of the best offenses in college basketball and are in a great position to make a deep run in March Madness. Win a few bets and it'll feel even better!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.