Duke Football's all-time record vs. every 2024 opponent
With the ACC Football Kickoff event set for next week, Duke football fans can feel the 2024 season approaching rapidly. Certainly, there will be plenty of intrigue when the ball is kicked off both on and off the field as the future of the ACC is up in the air.
New head coach Manny Diaz has a tough task ahead of him. This year, Duke could have the toughest schedule in the ACC.
The Blue Devils must face seven of the top 10 teams in the league over the final eight games of the season. It's a daunting two-month stretch for the Blue Devils sho will have to face Florida State, Miami, NC State, and Virginia Tech in a five-week span starting on October 18.
So to get ready for the 2024 season let's look at the Blue Devils' overall record against each opponent on the schedule this fall.
Game 1: vs. Elon
Total Meetings: 8
Duke's Overall Record: 7-0-1
Last Meeting: Duke 52 - Elon 13 in 2014
Game 2: at Northwestern
Total Meetings: 23
Duke's Overall Record: 13-10-0
Last Meeting: Duke 38 - Northwestern 14 in 2023
Game 3: vs. UCONN
Total Meetings: 3
Duke's Overall Record: 1-2-0
Last Meeting: Duke 42 - UCONN 7 in 2023
Game 4: vs. Middle Tennessee
Total Meetings: 1
Duke's Overall Record: 1-0-0
Last Meeting: Duke 41 - Middle Tennessee 18 in 2019
Game 5: vs. North Carolina
Total Meetings: 109
Duke's Overall Record: 41-64-4
Last Meeting: UNC 47 - Duke 45 in 2023
Game 6: at Georgia Tech
Total Meetings: 90
Duke's Overall Record: 35-54-1
Last Meeting: Georgia Tech 23 - Duke 20 in 2022
Game 7: vs. Florida State
Total Meetings: 20
Duke's Overall Record: 0-20-0
Last Meeting: Florida State 38 - Duke 20 in 2023
Game 8: vs. SMU
Total Meetings: 2
Duke's Overall Record: 2-0-0
Last Meeting: Duke 14 - SMU 6 in 1956
Game 9: at Miami
Total Meetings: 20
Duke's Overall Record: 5-15-0
Last Meeting: Duke 45 - Miami 21 in 2022
Game 10: at NC State
Total Meetings: 84
Duke's Overall Record: 42-37-5
Last Meeting: Duke 24 - NC State 3 in 2023
Game 11: vs. Virginia Tech
Total Meetings: 30
Duke's Overall Record: 11-19-0
Last Meeting: Duke 27 - Virginia Tech 7 in 2022
Game 12: at Wake Forest
Total Meetings: 103
Duke's Overall Record: 60-41-2
Last Meeting: Duke 24 - Wake Forest 21 in 2023