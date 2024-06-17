Duke football program has a massively productive Sunday on recruiting trail
In the midst of another big recruiting weekend, the Duke football program put in work this weekend. Picking up two important 2025 commitments on Sunday, afternoon, Manny Diaz and Co. continued a hot streak on the recruiting trail.
First, it was Bradley Gompers, who announced his intention to play for the Blue Devils. A two-way star from Pennsylvania, he has played tight end, safety, and linebacker for his high school team.
It will be at linebacker where he projects to play for the Blue Devils, though. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is rated the No. 90 linebacker in the nation and No. 24 player in Pennsylvania by 247Sports.com.
In addition to Duke, Gompers holds offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pitt, Rutgers, West Virginia, and others. In fact, he recently visited Rutgers and Michigan State.
It should come as no surprise to see Diaz loading up on linebackers given his defensive background as a coach. Gompers is the third linebacker to commit to the Blue Devils in the class of 2025 along with another Pennsylvania product, Cameron Smith (a 4-star prospect and Duke's highest-rated commit thus far) and three-star Texas native Elliott Schaper.
Later in the day, Cole Allen gave his pledge to Diaz's program. At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, he is a 3-star offensive tackle from Mississippi.
Rated the No. 74 offensive tackle in the nation, he's the No. 21 player in Mississippi. He also holds offers from Air Force, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Tulane, Tulsa, and others.
What's interesting is that he is only the second offensive lineman currently in Duke's class. That's surprising given how thin the program is along the O-line at the moment with transfer portal defections leaving Duke without a full complement of linemen to hold a traditional spring game scrimmage.
Of course, Allen and his classmates won't be on campus for another year. That means that immediate help up front will likely come from the portal.
Duke's class currently holds 16 players. It is ranked No. 23 nationally and fourth in the ACC. Of course, if Diaz stays hot, that ranking might rise as quickly as the summer heat.