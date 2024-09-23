Duke football opens up as favorites in ACC opener against North Carolina
By Hugh Straine
Blue Devil football has started out a season 4-0 for just the fourth time in program history after winning all four of its non-conference games. Now, it faces its first ACC foe in the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend at Wallace Wade Stadium, a chance for the Blue Devils to make a statement as a true contender in the ACC.
North Carolina started out the season 3-0 before losing a shootout to James Madison this past weekend, 70-50. UNC had allowed an average of seventeen points a game to its opponents through its first three matchups before allowing the Dukes to drop seventy in Chapel Hill.
Duke's offense has consistently improved over each of its first four games, and its defense has proved reliable to shut down anyone in its way. Here are the opening lines for this Saturday's game in the first big test for the Blue Devils.
Spread: Duke -3, UNC +3
Money line: Duke -145, UNC +125
Over/Under: 55.5
Duke has yet to receive a vote to be ranked in the AP Poll this season, and a big win here could put the Blue Devils on watch as a threat to win the ACC Championship, which would be the team's first since 1989.
Watch the game this Saturday at 4:00pm EDT on ESPN2.