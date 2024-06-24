Duke football lands Georgia high school wide receiver
Not long ago, the Duke football program had a very defense-heavy 2025 recruiting class. But thanks to a hot streak from Many Diaz and Co., those numbers have evened out quite nicely.
The latest offensive playmaker to commit to the Blue Devils is Jaimon Solomon, a wide receiver from the state of Georgia. He made his decision known on Sunday on X.
Rated by 247Sports.com as a 3-star player, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect is the No. 103 wide receiver in America and the No. 77 overall player in Georgia. In addition to Duke, he holds offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Pitt, Southern Florida, and others.
Solomon is the second wide receiver to commit to the Blue Devils in the current recruiting cycle. He joins 3-star prospect Gerritt Kemp, another Georgia native, who committed to Duke on June 10.
As a junior at Jones County High School last season, Solomon racked up 671 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. That was despite playing with two other FBS wide receiver commits.
Interestingly, Duke is targeting Georgia as a fertile recruiting area. Of the program's 21 total commits, seven come from the Peach State.
Currently, Duke has the No. 21 recruiting class in America. That's a strong sign that Diaz is doing work when it comes to improving his program's overall talent.
It's quite an improvement from what his predecessors were doing. Duke's 2024 class was ranked just 59th overall according to 247Sports. What's more, the program hasn't had a top-50 class since 2017.
That's all changing under Diaz, the first-year Blue Devil head coach who is making waves in the talent pool. Now, it will be interesting to see how this new coaching staff closes out the 2025 class.
With 10 of the 21 players in the class being on the offensive side of the ball, Diaz has brought more balance to the equation than he had just a few weeks ago. Now, he can round out this group by targeting the best players he can land instead of trying to focus on areas of specific need.