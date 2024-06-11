Duke football lands commitment from play-making wide receiver
With a defensive-heavy 2025 recruiting class, Manny Diaz and the Duke football program needed to add some offensive punch. That's exactly what they did this weekend securing the commitment of Gerritt Kemp, a 3-star wide receiver from Georgia.
Kemp took an official visit to Durham this past weekend and must have liked what he saw. On Monday, he announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on social media.
As a junior in 2023, Kemp racked up 514 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He's rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 133 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 88 player in Georgia.
In addition to Duke, Kemp holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, and others. Earlier this year he visited Georgia Tech and Ole Miss and, according to 247Sports, he has visits scheduled later this month with Michigan State and NC State.
With seven wide receivers on the 2024 roster listed as grad students, seniors, or juniors, it will be important for the Blue Devils to replenish their wide receiver ranks via the recruiting trail. However, Kemp is currently the only receiver in the 2025 Blue Devil class.
Jordan Moore returns in 2024 as Duke's top pass catcher. Last season he caught 62 passes for 835 yards and 8 TDs despite the turnover at the QB position that Duke had to deal with due to injuries.
However, Moore is a senior this fall meaning he will soon be out of eligibility leaving a massive hole in the roster for Duke. Thus, it will be essential that Diaz finds a way to groom the next crop of standout receivers for his new program.
However, in the class of 2024, the Blue Devils added only two wide receivers from the high school ranks. Additionally, the program added only one transfer wide receiver this year, Javon Harvey from Old Dominion.
Thus, there have to be more pass-catching weapons added to the mix. However, Kemp is a nice start in that regard for a program that needs to improve its offensive firepower.