Duke football field filled with standing water after Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the southern part of the United States this week and while the Duke football program did not suffer some of the most extreme parts of the storm, works needs to be done on Wallace Wade Stadium before kickoff on Saturday.
The Blue Devils host rival North Carolina (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) and the team's grounds crew posted a photo to social media on Friday morning showing what Helene dumped on the campus.
Granted, the damage could be far worse and the field could be holding much more water but it still leaves the stadium operations crew with work to do and the teams needing to be more mindful during pregame warmpus on what cleats to wear.
Weather conditions in Durham are expected to dry out over the next 24 hours with temperatures rising to as high as 82 degrees on Friday with the sun returning on Saturday with a high of 83 degrees.
Rain is not expected to come back to the area until Sunday.
Duke (4-0) is looking continue its undefeated start to the season under first year head coach Manny Diaz and snap a six game losing streak to the Tar Heels. The last Blue Devil win in the battle for the Victory Bell came in 2018 at home -- a 42-35 triumph.
As for North Carolina (3-1), it has been a week fulled of adversity after surrendering 70 points at home to James Madison in a 20-point loss. It was only the first loss of the season for the Tar Heels but there have been questions about Mack Brown's job status given the severity of the loss to a non-power conference team.
It will be the first league game for each team this season and a major deciding factor in its postseason hopes. Hopefully the field will dry out and provide pristine conditions for kickoff.