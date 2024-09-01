Duke Football Dominates in Week 1 Matchup
By Hugh Straine
Texas transfer quarterback Maalik Murphy looked comfortable early running the Blue Devil offense in its first action of the 2024 season. Murphy threw for 291 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception while completing 65% of his passes, finishing the contest with a 137.6 passer rating.
After forcing the Phoenix to punt on the first possession of the game, Duke charged down the field to kick the scoring off with a 31-yard field goal made by Todd Pelino to take a 3-0 lead with just over eight minutes to go in the first quarter.
Scoring stalled after the Blue Devils' opening possession score for both sides, as the rest of the first quarter and most of the second went without a single point tallying on the board for either team. Then in the last possession of the half for Duke, it was able to walk into the locker room with some momentum. After a seven-yard completion by Murphy to senior wide receiver Jordan Moore, Murphy connected with another senior wideout, Eli Pancol, for a monstrous 55-yard play that put the Blue Devils in scoring position with just under a minute to go.
"That was a play we ran over and over in practice," Pancol said about the catch during his postgame press conference. "So soon as I saw the coverage and the safety rolled down, I knew I was getting the ball. It was a great call by Coach Brewer."
On the very next play from Elon's 7-yard line, Murphy handed it off to senior running back Jaquez Moore, who easily found his way into the end zone to put Duke up 10-0 heading into halftime.
Duke bolstered its lead more after receiving the football at the start of the second half, as a 42-yard boot from Pelino made the score 13-0 in favor of the Blue Devils.
The next Blue Devil touchdown would come on a four-play possession where another big completion set Duke up to score. This time, it was Murphy hitting Jo. Moore for a 47-yard completion to bring the Blue Devils to Elon's one-yard line. Duke would score on the next play after Murphy found sophomore tight end Jeremiah Hasley in the end zone for his first passing touchdown as a Blue Devil. Duke would then fail the two-point attempt, leaving the score 19-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Duke would find the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter after Murphy delivered a missile to Pancol from seven yards out in the front left corner of the end zone. This came after an eleven-play possession beginning on Duke's own 33-yard line, making the score 26-0.
The Blue Devil defense shut out Elon completely until just over four minutes remained in the fourth quarter, where the Phoenix were able to tack on a field goal to make the score 26-3, which would be the final score of the evening.
Jo. Moore and Pancol led the Blue Devils in receiving, both finishing with seven catches. Moore led the team in yards with 112 and Pancol followed behind with 81 and a touchdown to go along with it. Ja. Moore and senior Star Thomas took the bulk of the carries together, each with ten for 24 yards and a touchdown and thirteen for 23 yards respectively.
"I was very excited to get an opening night victory," Diaz said in his postgame press conference. "I think the story of the game was certainly our front on defense, with those sixteen tackles for loss and eight sacks. We felt, watching us in training camp, that we'd have some guys who could have big performances. You just don't ever know in that opening game with a new scheme. Is it really going to come to fruition? And it was a sight to see,"
Duke takes on 1-0 Northwestern next on the road at 9pm on September 6th.