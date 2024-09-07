Duke fans react to emotional double-OT win at Northwestern
Friday night, the Duke football team pulled out a gritty 26-20 victory over Northwestern on the road. The double-overtime win was far from aesthetically pleasing but it got the Blue Devils to 2-0 on the season nonetheless.
The trip to Evanston, Illinois was the biggest test on Duke's non-conference schedule. Now, with home games against Middle Tennessee State and UCONN in the next two weeks, Manny Diaz and his team should enter ACC play at 4-0.
Should that come to fruition, it would mean that the Blue Devils will need only two conference wins to become bowl-eligible. That's certainly an achievable mark.
Of course, now, Duke could have higher aspirations. Especially given the struggles of the rest of the ACC. For instance, it is not inconceivable to think that the October 18 home game against Florida State could go Duke's way. After all, the Seminoles are 0-2 on the season and look to be in disarray.
Similarly, Duke's October 26 home game against SMU looks far less daunting after Friday night. That's because, as the Blue Devils and Wildcats were playing, the Mustangs lost at home 18-15 to a BYU team picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12 this year.
Of course, the Blue Devil fan base is going to enjoy Friday's win for a few days before moving on to think about the rest of the season. As one might expect, the social media reactions on X were rather humorous as Duke fans celebrated their latest win.
Of course, given the rather...underwhelming pace of the game for most of the night, people around the country had plenty to say about the game as well. Some of their reactions were rather humorous.
But regardless of what anyone thought of the game and its watchability, all that matters to Diaz and Co. is that they remain undefeated early in the season. Therefore, Duke fans can take the jokes in stride knowing that their team picked up an important win on Friday night.