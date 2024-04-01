Duke fans react passionately on social media to Elite 8 loss to NC State
As expected, Duke fans had passionate (and often hilarious) reactions on social media to the Elite 8 loss to NC State.
Sunday, Duke fell one game short of reaching the program's 18th Final Four. Eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by in-state foe NC State, 74-64, there has been no shortage of passion and anger on social media from the Blue Devil faithful.
One player who fans are not happy with is guard Tyrese Proctor. He was 0-9 from the field and scored no points, the only starter on either team to fail to crack the scoring column. Naturally, fans took notice of his poor showing.
As one might expect, head coach John Scheyer is also taking heat from the fans. That's despite getting to the Elite 8 in just his second year in charge.
If there is one Blue Devil who is getting some appreciation from the fans it is freshman guard Jared McCain. The sharpshooter was 8-20 from the floor and had 32 points in the losing effort on Sunday.
Ultimately, fans have the right to be frustrated, angry, emotional, or even disenchanted. That's what makes sports so great.
They allow us all a relatively safe opportunity to experience a range of emotions. What's more, they give us the chance to express those emotions however we see fit.
Duke fans are some of the most passionate in the country and the expectations in Durham are as high as they are anywhere else. If Duke fans didn't react strongly to an Elite 8 loss, then it wouldn't be the Blue Devil nation as we've come to know it and the sport wouldn't be the same.