Duke Fans: How to Claim DraftKings NC $250 Sign-Up Bonus Promo Today
Bet $5 to get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets this week!
Duke plays Vermont to open its NCAA Tournament run today and you can bet on it (and every other game) with guaranteed bonus bets waiting for you at DraftKings.
Blue Devils fans in North Carolina will win $250 in bonus bets if you sign up and bet your first $5 or more on ANY game today – even if your bet doesn’t win!
DraftKings NC Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game today
That first bet can be on anything, but you must deposit $10+ and bet $5+ to be eligible.
Those bonus bets will then hit your account instantly, allowing you to waste no time placing your best bets.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets at DraftKings are $25 bet credits that let you bet on sports without risking your own money.
If you win any wagers you place with bonus bets, you’ll win withdrawable cash!
But you should keep in mind that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
How to Use Bonus Bets?
DraftKings makes it easy to spend your bonus bets!
Simply select any wager to add it to your bet slip. You’ll see an option to apply a bonus bet credit rather than using real money from your account.
Then, place your bet and root for it to win! Keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you claim this offer, so don’t let any go to waste.
Is Sports Betting Legal in NC?
Yes. Sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
And you have access to the best sportsbooks in the industry, including FanDuel, BetMGM and Bet365!
Can I Bet on College Sports in NC?
Yes. Some states restrict wagering on in-state colleges or college props, but not North Carolina.
You can bet on all of your favorite college teams and players, which is great news for you with March Madness in full swing.
What is the Best NC Sportsbook?
It’s hard to choose which sportsbook is the best when they all offer unique promotions and updated odds on all of your favorite sports.
FanDuel and DraftKings are neck-and-neck as the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, but BetMGM and Bet365 also have strong reputations and plenty of perks.
Why choose when you can sign up for all of them and take advantage of each one’s benefits!
Best NC Sportsbook Promo Code Summary
Sportsbook
North Carolina Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $250
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
You already know how to sign up with DraftKings and claim the welcome bonus, but let’s make sure you’re aware of the other bonuses available in North Carolina too.
Here’s what you need to do at FanDuel:
Click here to sign up with FanDuel and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click here to sign up with BetMGM and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Here’s what you need to do at Bet365:
Click here to sign up with Bet365 and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.