Duke Blue Devils reportedly an option for versatile Dayton Transfer Koby Brea
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Koby Brea from Dayton is considering Duke as one of his transfer options.
Though Duke has been extremely active in the transfer portal already this offseason, John Scheyer and Co. might not be done bringing in veteran talent to surround Cooper Flagg and the No. 1 high school recruiting class in the nation.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Duke is one school still being considered by Dayton transfer Koby Brea. In fact, on Monday, Rothstein posted on X that Brea is looking at Duke, Kentucky, UCONN, Kansas, and North Carolina.
This could be an intriguing pickup for Duke if Brea does decide to come to Durham. That's because he could bring a veteran presence to the roster.
Over the course of the 2024-25 season, Brea averaged a respectable 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He was a 49.8% 3-point shooter and a 51.2% shooter overall. That would make him attractive to any program.
What's more, the 6-foot-6 New York native is experienced. He has appeared in 113 career games including 33 this past season.
On the other hand, Brae has been a starter for only 21 games throughout his career. In fact, he started only four games this past season.
That might not be a negative, though. After all, only five players can start and with so many top recruits and transfers having already joined the Duke program this year, a solid senior to bring off the bench might be a great asset to have.
On the other hand, one has to wonder if Brea wants an opportunity for an increased role in his last year of college basketball. It is worth noting, though, that he did play 29.1 minutes per game this season, which is as much as a typical starter would play.
If Brea were to become a Blue Devil, his 3-point shooting ability could be extremely useful. After all, someone is going to have to replace Jared McCain's 87 made 3-pointers from this past season as he heads to the NBA after just one season in Durham.
So keep an eye on Koby Brea and his recruitment. He's apparently got some of the biggest programs in the country as options for his landing spot and he could be a sneaky-good addition for the Blue Devils.