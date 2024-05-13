Duke Blue Devils News: Baseball's disappointing weekend, two ACC titles, more
Here's your May 13, 2024 Duke and NCAA sports roundup.
Duke baseball drops weekend series at Georgia Tech
After picking up a nice mid-week win over No. 6 East Carolina last week, the Duke baseball team stubbed its toe this past weekend. Dropping two of three games to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, the Blue Devils lost their second-straight conference series.
Despite jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Friday, Duke fell to the Yellow Jackets 11-8. The game was tied 7-7 after the fourth inning but Duke would score only once over the final five frames. The credit goes to the Georgia Tech bullpen which allowed only one run in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven Blue Devils.
Saturday saw the Duke bats slug their way to a 14-10 victory. Despite trailing 6-1 after two innings, the Blue Devils were able to fight back by scoring at least one run in five of the final six innings. What's more, in four of those innings, Duke scored multiple runs.
In that game, freshman AJ Gracia belted his 12th homer of the year to set a new school record by a freshman. That helped set up Sunday's rubber match.
In that game, a five-run top of the seventh propelled Duke to a 6-4 lead. However, it would be short-lived as Georgia Tech answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning on their way to an 8-6 win to take the series.
Duke now has a mid-week game against College of Charleston before closing the regular season against No. 11 North Carolina in Durham. Hopefully, the Blue Devils are able to put this disappointing weekend behind them.
Duke women win ACC Outdoor Track Championship
Also in Atlanta this weekend, Duke's women's track team captured its second-straight ACC Outdoor Track Championship. It was the third ACC title for the program in the last four years.
Duke finished the meet with 133 points. Clemson was second with 121. On the men's side, Duke placed seventh with 70.33 points.
Duke softball takes ACC Tournament crown
By taking down No. 2 seed Florida State on Saturday, the Duke softball team brought home the program's second-ever ACC Tournament title. The 6-3 win took place in Durham and gave the program an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
In the top of the fourth, FSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead Duke would answer with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Then, in the sixth, the Blue Devils were able to strike for four runs to put the game away.
Up next is the NCAA Tournament. Duke opens with Morgan State on May 17 in Durham. The game will begin at 2:30 pm.
The NCAA considering $2.7 billion anti-trust lawsuit settlement
Facing an anti-trust lawsuit filed by two of its former athletes, the NCAA is now considering a settlement in the case that would cost the NCAA a reported $2.7-$2.9 billion. The case is set to go to trial in January and in the end, schools may have to compensate athletes up to $20 million per year in revenue sharing.
According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, "The case, brought by former Arizona State swimmer Grant House, contends college athletes should receive a cut of the billions of dollars in media rights fees that go to the power conferences and the NCAA, dating to 2016."
This will be a landmark case that forever alters the face of college sports. Though some may be tired of all the legal maneuverings concerning NCAA athletes and their payments, this case is worth watching because it could drive the cost of sponsoring athletic programs through the roof for universities across the nation.