Duke Blue Devils news: Baseball into semifinals, softball in supers, more
Here is your Duke Blue Devils news roundup for May 24, 2024.
Duke baseball reaches ACC Tournament semifinals
This week, the ACC Baseball Tournament is taking place in Charlotte. Fortunately, the Blue Devils remain alive.
Thanks to Wednesday's 8-1 thumping of NC State, Duke has reached Friday's semifinals. It was a six-run fifth inning that propelled the Blue Devils to the big win.
With the game scoreless entering the top of the frame, Duke's Chase Krewson led off the inning with a solo homer to get the scoring started. Later, Zac Morris bested Krewson by launching a grand slam into the stands to give Duke a 5-0 lead. Then, AJ Gracia got in on the act with a solo shot to cap off Duke's scoring in the inning.
An inning later, Devin Obee launched a two-run shot to finish Duke's scoring for the day. Thanks to some stellar work on the mound, those eight runs would be more than enough for the Blue Devils.
Sophomore starter Andrew Healey tied a career high with five innings of work. Picking up the win to move to 3-1 on the season he allowed one hit and struck out four.
Thanks to Tuesday's 11-8 win over Virginia Tech and Thursday's victory over the Wolfpack, Duke wins Pool C and will now face No. 5 seed Miami on Saturday night at 5 p.m. The participants in the other semifinal matchup will be determined on Friday.
Duke softball ready to tangle with Missouri in Super Regional
It should be an interesting weekend in Colombia, Missouri as the Duke softball team, seeded No. 10 overall, takes on No. 7 seed Missouri in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the three-game series will advance to the College Softball World Series.
The series begins Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Game one can be seen on ESPN2. Game two will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. If necessary, game three will be played on Sunday at a yet-to-be-determined time.
Duke is 50-6 on the season after sweeping the Durham Regional last weekend. Meanwhile, Missouri is 47-16 overall. This is the third straight year that Duke softball has reached the Super Regional round but the program is still searching for its first World Series birth.
Duke men's lacrosse has eight All-American honorees
Though the Duke men's lacrosse team came up short in its pursuit of a national title, the accolades for the Blue Devils have been numerous. This week, eight members of the team were named All-Americans.
Kenny Brower, Andrew McAdorey, and Brennan O'Neil earned first-team honors. This is the second straight year for Brower and O'Neil to be first-team All-Americans.
On the All-American second team you will find Aidan Maguire while Tyler Carpenter is a third-team honoree. Picking up honorable-mention recognition are Jake Naso, Dyson Williams, and Josh Zawada.
Duke basketball alum Jayson Tatum named first-team All-NBA
Wednesday night, the NBA announced its All-NBA honors. For the third year in a row, Duke alum and current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was named to the first team.
For six straight years, the Blue Devils have had an All-NBA selection. That's the longest current streak of any college program.
Tatum averaged 26.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while also averaging a career-high 4.9 assists and blocking 1.0 shots per game. He helped the Celtics to an NBA-best 64-18 record in the regular season.