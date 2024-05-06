Duke Blue Devils News: Baseball dominates, former basketball forward finds new home
Here's your Duke Blue Devils news roundup for May 6, 2024.
Duke baseball dominates in double-header win
After a week off, the Duke baseball team returned to action on Sunday sweeping a double-header from Longwood in dominant fashion. Both games were called after seven innings due to NCAA run rules.
The No. 10 Blue Devils got off to a hot start on Sunday with a 23-3 win. To open the scoring, AJ Gracia smashed his 11th homer of the year. That tied the school record for homers in a season by a freshman.
In all, three Blue Devils went yard in the game. Joining Gracia in the homer parade were Devin Obee (who hit two homers in the game) and Alex Stone (who mashed a grand slam).
Game two was more of the same as Duke took care of business 11-1. Though there were no homers in the second game, Duke pounded out eight more hits.
However, the story of game two was the pitching staff. Six Blue Devil hurlers combined to limit Longwood to only two hits while striking out ten batters.
Duke next returns to action on Tuesday in a top-ten showdown with No. 6 East Carolina in Greenville. Then, the Devils head to Georgia Tech for a three-game weekend ACC series.
Duke lacrosse falls in ACC Championship Game
The No. 6 Duke lacrosse team came up just short in its bid for an ACC championship on Sunday. In the conference title game, No. 1 Notre Dame handed the Blue Devils a 16-6 defeat.
The Fighting Irish got off to a 5-0 lead and that proved to be too much to overcome as Notre Dame led 8-2 at halftime and was never threatened after that. Duke returns to action on Saturday against Utah in the NCAA Tournament, a game that will be broadcast on ESPNU at 2:30 PM Eastern.
Duke mens' tennis heads to Super Regionals
Saturday the No. 13 Duke men's tennis reached the NCAA round of 16 thanks to a 4-1 victory over No. 20 Alabama. It marks the first time since 2013 that the program has reached the second weekend of the tournament in consecutive seasons.
Former Duke basketball forward lands at Ohio State
Sean Stewart, the No. 76 ranked player in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings has found a new home. The former McDonald's All-American has committed to play at Ohio State.
This isn't a huge loss for the Blue Devils as Stewart logged only 8.3 minutes per game scoring 2.6 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds per contest this past season as a freshman.
The sophomore-to-be seemed to be out of Duke's plans given the wave of talent that the program has added via the transfer portal and the high school ranks this year. That includes the No. 1 player in the nation, high school star Cooper Flagg, whose presence on next season's roster would have meant that Stewart would have been a limited role player again in 2024-25.
This isn't the first former McDonald's All-American that the Buckeyes have added to the mix this year. Previously, they picked up former Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw from the portal. Both Stewart and Bradshaw were top-25 prospects in the class of 2023.