Duke Blue Devils News: An NBA Finals update, a Duke target gets fifth star, more
Here is your Duke news roundup for Friday, June 7, 2024.
Duke alums have modest night as Celtics win game one of NBA Finals
For at least one game of the 2024 NBA Finals, the three Duke alums in the event were rather quiet on Thursday. Still, Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics took a dominating 1-0 lead with a 107-89 win.
Tatum had the best night of any Duke alum in the Finals. He posted 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists as his team cruised to the win.
Meanwhile, Dallas' two Duke alums couldn't carry their team to a win. Kyrie Irving scored only 12 points and had three boards while Dereck Lively II managed just two points and five rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. Game two of the NBA Finals will be played on Sunday, June 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Duke ranks high on NCAA APR data
To the surprise of few, Duke is among the NCAA's leading schools when it comes to the NCAA Academic Progress Report (APR) data according to information released this week. With 14 programs earning perfect APR scores, Duke is second among all universities that compete at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Ohio State leads the way with 16.
Created to keep universities accountable, APR scores measure student-athletes progress in the classroom. APR is calculated by scholarship student-athletes earning one point for staying on course for a degree in their chosen major and one point for being retained (or graduating) at the end of each academic term.
Duke basketball target now a top-10 prospect
Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9 forward in the class of 2025 has long been a Duke basketball target. In fact, he visited Durham last fall.
Now, the Virginia native is seeing his stock soar. In fact, he's now a top-10 recruit according to On3 Sports. Ranked No. 8 in his class, Ament is also now a five-star prospect.
According to 247Sports, Ament also holds offers from the likes of Creighton, Illinois, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Virginia, and a host of other programs.
North Carolina bill to make state schools play won't pass
A North Carolina bill that would have required state-funded schools to play one another more frequently in football appears to have died on the vine. Though this would not have impacted Duke given that it is a private institution, it is an interesting development for some of the Blue Devils' rivals.
House Bill 965 was filed early last month but never made it to the House floor. Thus, schools such as North Carolina and N.C. State will not be required to play in-state schools from Group of 5 conferences, schools such as Appalachian State, Charlotte, and East Carolina.
College football teams now permitted to have corporate logos on their field
Nationally, college football programs are now allowed to have corporate logos on their field. This is a move designed to help universities generate more revenue in the wake of the recent $2.8 billion settlement that will require institutions to share revenue with athletes.