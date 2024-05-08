Duke basketball will play former player at least once next season in road matchup
With the amount of players that transferred from the Duke basketball program this offseason, it felt inevitable that at least one player would land in the ACC and it has happened.
TJ Power announced his commitment to Virginia after a recruitment that surrounded primarily ACC schools like Wake Forest, Boston College, and Notre Dame.
Power entered Duke as a stock riser after a strong final AAU season, culminating as a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 20 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
In his one season at Duke, the 6-foot-9 forward played in 26 games but averaged just 6.7 minutes and 2.1 points per game on 35.7-percent shooting (15-of-42) from 3-point range. He played 13 minutes against Virginia while scoring six points on 2-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Duke's 25-point victory.
However, Power will get a chance at revenge on the Blue Devils but the two ACC rivals will only meet once in the regular season due to the conference scheduling alignment this season and the matchup will take place in Charlottesville.
He joins Jeremy Roach (Baylor), Mark Mitchell (Missouri), and Sean Stewart (Ohio State) as former Blue Devils to join new schools.
Jaylen Blakes, Christian Reeves, and Jaden Schutt remain in the transfer portal.
TJ Power will look to bring an offensive juice to a Virginia team that averaged just 63.6 points per game on 36.3-percent shooting from 3-point range.
Power did not take an official visit to Virginia after he entered the transfer portal but did visit the program during his high school recruitment. He took trips to Wake Forest and Boston College and only meet with the Cavaliers coaches over Zoom.
The official date of TJ Power's matchup against Duke will be learned in the late summer when the ACC releases the conference schedule.