Duke basketball on verge of quietly adding another transfer to roster
All signs indicated that the Duke basketball team would not be adding any more impact players to its roster for next season but Jon Scheyer still has two scholarships available at his disposal and one looks like it is ready to be used.
The Blue Devils picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction for Rice transfer Cameron Sheffield on Wednesday, less than a week after landing Tulane transfer Sion James.
Sheffield, a 6-foot-6 guard, did not play this season due to a foot injury, He still has two more years of eligibility remaining due to redshirt and COVID season.
In his last time on the floor, the Georgia native started 34-of-35 games and averaged 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 43.0-percent shooting from the floor and 37.3-percent shooting from 3-point range.
He has similar characteristics to the other members of Duke's transfer class -- Syracuse center Maliq Brown, Purdue's Mason Gillis, and James -- with the ability to defend at a high level, unafraid of contact, and a quality shooter.
The recruitment of Cameron Sheffield has been very quiet since entering the transfer portal in late March. St. Louis is the only other school that has shown reported interest in him, hosting a visit in late April.
It's unclear how much of a factor Sheffield will be in the Blue Devil rotation next season given his time away from the court due to injury as well as the deep and talented backcourt of Duke, highlighted by returners Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster.
He was not ranked by 247Sports in its transfer rankings, but Duke currently has the No. 19 transfer class in the country, according to the recruiting service, to go along with the top ranked freshmen class in the nation.
There is no timetable for a decision from Cameron Sheffield.