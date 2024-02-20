Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor still uncertain against Miami due to concussion
The Duke basketball team could still be shorthanded against Miami
It shouldn't have come as that big of a surprise when Tyrese Proctor was ruled out of the Duke basketball game against Florida State with a concussion on Saturday afternoon.
Proctor clearly wasn't right after getting a shot to the head on the previous Monday against Wake Forest and finished with no points on 0-for-5 shooting in just 25 minutes.
He did not travel with the team and Jon Scheyer didn't have too much to say about his status on Monday during the ACC coach's teleconference because the nature of the injury.
“He said he’s feeling better," Scheyer explained.
"We have to see what he can do. When you’re in concussion protocol, you can’t just come back and practice. There’s steps that need to be made.”
There was hope from the Blue Devils head coach that Tyrese Proctor would be able to participate in non-contact drills during practice on Monday, which would be a major positive step towards playing against Miami on Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Duke was able to thrive without Proctor against the Seminoles behind 35 points from Jared McCain on 8-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and the team has played without the guard before this season.
An ankle injury suffered in the opening minute of Duke's loss to Georgia Tech on December 2 forced him to miss the next three games, all victories for the Blue Devils, which included a win over No. 10 Baylor inside Madison Square Garden.
Caleb Foster started in replace of Proctor on Saturday and will continue to do so in his absence. He had four points, four rebounds, and three assists on 2-of-7 shooting in 35 minutes.
Tyrese Proctor, in 21 games, is averaging 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. while shooting 43.7-percent from the field and 35.5-percent from 3-point range.