Duke basketball transfer shows respect to program history with jersey number
Just three days after the Duke basketball program announced the uniform numbers for its freshmen class, the team unveiled the entire roster on Tuesday afternoon.
The single digit jerseys were the biggest takeaway from the rookie's numbers and the same can be seen for the transfers as Syracuse center Maliq Brown will wear No. 6 for the upcoming season.
It's the first time in program history that the Blue Devils will have a No. 6, No. 7 (Kon Knueppel), No. 8 (Darren Harris), and No. 9 (Khaman Maluach). Mason Gillis, a Purdue transfer, will wear No. 18, which has also been a number not in rotation for the program.
Previously, the NCAA did not allow any player to wear a jersey number that was No. 6-9 in either the first or second digit. Duke did not take advantage of the new rule last season but is fully on board this year.
Tulane transfer Sion James is paying homage to one of the great players that has come through the program, Nate James.
There is no relation between the two but the newest Blue Devil will be wearing No. 14 this season, the same number that James wore during his Duke career. As a player, James helped Duke to win the 2001 National Championship as well as being named as a Third Team All-ACC Player.
He would aide in two more championships (2010, 2015) as an assistant coach.
The Blue Devils also announced Cameron Sheffield, a Rice transfer, would wear No. 13. While there is nothing interesting about the jersey number, it is the first time the program has recognized Sheffield since his commitment. Duke has not announced he has formally joined the squad.
It's also worth nothing that Spencer Hubbard, who many assumed would not return this season after graduation, is also back on the team and likely is filling the final scholarship. Hubbard was awarded a scholarship last fall, filling the final vacancy on the 2023-24 squad.
He returns as a graduate student this season.