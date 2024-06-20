Duke basketball transfer says Blue Devils are 'special team' after first practice
The Duke basketball team completed its first afternoon of summer workouts and the vibes are already high in Durham as many as expecting a special season from the Blue Devils.
Despite only two key contributors from last year's Elite Eight squad returning, guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, Jon Scheyer has put together a roster that features six freshmen, led by Cooper Flagg, and four transfers.
Three of the players who are entering Durham with experience; Purdue's Mason Gillis, Syracuse's Maliq Brown, and Tulane's Sion James, are expected to received significant minutes this season as Scheyer was looking to make his roster older and more talented.
James, who many are very excited about given his versatility, is very thrilled to be at Duke and with his new teammates.
"Glad to be part of such a special team," he wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon.
The Blue Devils dropped small videos for each player after their first official team workout of the summer.
"Feeling great. Good day one," James said in another social media clip.
Most of the roster had been on campus a few weeks prior for the annual K Academy where they were able to get a few workouts in with each other and the other former Duke players, who are now in the NBA, who also returned for the week.
James averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game last season on 51.4-percent shooting from the floor and 38.1-percent from 3-point range.
It remains to be seen how Jon Scheyer will use the 6-foot-6 guard this season as it appears the squad as one spot open in the starting lineup, alongside Proctor, Foster, Flagg, and freshman center Khaman Maluach, or use him as one of the first players off the bench.
More content will be released in the coming days and weeks from Duke basketball summer practices.