Duke basketball transfer Jeremy Roach returns to Durham for K Academy
One of the best weeks of the summer has arrived within the Duke basketball program as former and current players arrive back in Durham for the annual K Academy.
In terms of the The Brotherhood, it's like the yearly family reunion.
People get a chance to see the players that spent all season in the NBA as well as some of the others that have come through the Blue Devils program and started the next chapter of their lives.
More importantly, it gives a chance for the current players -- typically freshmen -- to chat with the former stars of the program and get a chance to pick their brains about what life is like at Duke and how to take the next step in their basketball careers.
The entire Blue Devil recruiting class, freshmen and transfers, are in Durham this week with the exception of Patrick Ngongba II, who recently made the USA Basketball U18 squad and is preparing to head to the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup this weekend.
However, one player who will not be playing for Duke is still on campus this week, former two-time captain Jeremy Roach.
Roach, who still had one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal and committed to Baylor. There were rumors surrounding a $1.5 million NIL package that the Bears proposed to him, but Roach denied that specific number on social media.
Nevertheless, it's certainly a welcome sight to see that such an important player in the last four years of Duke basketball is still welcomed back in Cameron despite him playing for another team next season.
The Blue Devil social media pages did not specifically feature Roach, but he can be seen in the background of photos that were posted during the first day of the camp.
Of the pictures that were posted, Jeremy Roach was the only Duke player that entered the transfer portal this offseason to attend K Academy. He was just one of two scholarship players that were on the roster last season that was coached by Mike Krzyzewski.
Jaylen Blakes, the other player coached by Krzyzewski, also entered the portal as a graduate transfer and is the only player among the seven that opted to transfer that has not committed to a new school.
More content from the K Academy will be coming throughout the week from the Duke basketball social media team, so make sure you are taking a very close look at who may be in the photos and videos.