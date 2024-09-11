Duke basketball to host several top recruits in coming weeks
By Hugh Straine
Duke basketball has yet to seal a commitment from the 2025 class, but has multiple recruiting visits scheduled with a couple top recruits on its radar over the coming weeks. Jon Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind so far during his time at the helm in Durham, cementing the #1 recruiting classes per 247sports.com in 2022 and 2024 along with the #2 recruiting class in 2023. He looks to continue that streak as we headline some of the big visits coming up.
Nikolas Khamenia
Khamenia is a 6' 8" 210-pound power forward out of Harvard Westlake High School in Studio City, CA. He is listed as the #28 overall 2025 prospect by 247sports.com and will visit Duke this weekend. He released his final five schools in August, leaving in North Carolina, Gonzaga, Arizona, and UCLA along with Duke. He has no crystal ball prediction at this time, and Duke will be his third visit. Per Jamie Shaw of on3.com, "He is a quick processor with excellent passing touch from different levels on the floor. He is able to move the ball around off a live dribble or set up in the half court. Khamenia is a smooth shooter off the catch and has deep range when stepping into shots from three." Shaw headlined questions with athleticism at his size, but Scheyer has dealt with that in prospects before and has been elite at developing young talent. Khamenia would be a huge frontcourt get for the Blue Devils to kick off the 2025 recruiting process.
Koa Peat
Peat, the 6' 8" 235-pound power forward out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, will take his visit to Duke on the weekend of September 20th. He is listed as the #5 overall 2025 prospect and is one of the more widespread names in the 2025 class. The final ten schools on his list include Duke, Arizona, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arizona State, Texas, Baylor, Michigan, UCLA, and Houston. He has no crystal ball prediction yet, but is one of the names at the top of 2026 NBA Draft lists. On3.com released a scouting report on Peat. "Koa Peat has a naturally strong frame, with long arms and broad shoulders. On the ball, Peat plays with a confidence in both the half and full court. He is a good rebounder and able to push the break in transition. With his lengthy frame, there is upside on defense, especially guarding off the ball." One of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class, Duke fans will certainly be monitoring the rest of his recruitment.
Dwayne Aristode
Aristode will visit Duke over the same weekend as Peat. He is the #31 2025 prospect out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, one of the leading basketball prep schools in the nation. The 6' 8' 214-pound small forward is originally from The Netherlands and has taken official visits to Wake Forest, Arizona, Michigan State, and USC. Despite not cutting his college list yet, he is still listed as one of Duke's top targets at 247sports. Per nbadraftroom.com, "A standout two-way player with an NBA frame and a versatile game. Does a bit of everything on the court, rebounds the ball well and can compose his will on the game with his size and strength. Gets above the rim with ease and has special tools, with legit NBA size and athleticism." Aristode seems to be one of the more under-the-radar players in the 2025 recruiting class that can be developed into a true NBA-caliber type of talent. He is another frontcourt piece that Scheyer and co. are looking to add.
Shelton Henderson
Henderson is probably the most likely to commit to Duke of the bunch at this time. He is a versatile 6' 6" 220-pound small forward out of Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas and is listed as the #18 overall 2025 prospect. Along with Duke, Henderson has visited or is set to visit Texas, Texas Tech, Houston, Louisville, and LSU, but Duke seems to be in the lead for the wing. His visit will occur the weekend of October 4th. Per Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com, "Henderson is a physical specimen at the wing position who arguably has the best long-term tools in the national class. He operates as a playmaking forward who is loaded with intangibles that are off the charts. He boasts a man-child frame while possessing huge hands and long arms. Henderson has the build to overpower defenders on his attack and can draw fouls with ease when driving the basketball." A wing presence with the versatility to attack the rim and play outside if needed would be a huge get for the Blue Devils, and it seems Duke is in the lead for the potential future NBA lottery pick.
Scheyer and the rest of the staff look to bolster their frontcourt in the first few weeks of fall official visits, and it will be exciting for fans to monitor these prospects after their weekends in Durham come to a close.