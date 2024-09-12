Duke basketball starting to generate more momentum on recruiting trail
The last commitment the Duke basketball program received was from 5-star center Khaman Maluach in early March, who already announced his intentions to join the Class of 2025 instead of remaining in the Class of 2025.
It was a elite addition by Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff but now the Blue Devils have been going on five months without a pledge and do not have any verbal commits in the Class of 2025 or beyond.
However, Scheyer did explain at the end of last season that the days of adding six or seven high school players to Duke's recruiting class are likely over which means less time between commitments for the blue blood.
Despite the dormant months, Duke is starting to pick up momentum with highly coveted prospects, most notably Cameron and Cayden Boozer -- the twin sons of 2001 National Champion Carlos Boozer.
The duo is seemingly down to Duke, Florida, and Miami after scheduling around round of unofficial visits to the schools over the last three weeks and the head coaches from each program making the trip to their high school for in-person vists.
The Boozer's were not the only prospects to see the Blue Devil coaching staff come to their high school this week as Nate Ament, a 5-star forward ranked as the No. 13 player in the Class of 2025 by the 247Sports Composite rankings, had Jon Scheyer plus two Duke assistant coaches visit this week.
Ament picked up a Duke offer nearly a year ago in September 2023 and has been a priority target for the program ever since. However, he has not provided a timeline for a commitment.
The Blue Devils still have as many as 12 offers out to members of the Class of 2025 and as the high school basketball season gets closer, more of those prospects should be announcing their college choices.