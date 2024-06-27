Duke basketball star Kyle Filipowski finally selected in second round of NBA Draft
It didn't take long for Duke basketball standout Kyle Filipowski to be selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft after not being selected on Wednesday night during the first round.
The consensus Second Team All-American was the second pick of the second round, No. 32 overall, by the Utah Jazz.
It was the third selection of the draft for the Jazz, who took Colordao's Cody Williams and USC's Isaiah Collier in the first round.
Kyle Filipowski was projected to be a lottery selection early during his sophomore season at Duke but slid to the back end of the first round on mock draft's as late as Wednesday afternoon. Nevertheless, many experts were still surprised to see him not be selected within the first 30 picks.
He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game this season while shooting 50.5-percent from the floor and an improved 34.8-percent from 3-point range.
As a freshman, he was the Most Valuable Player of the ACC Tournament and the ACC Rookie of the Year.
However, double hip surgery following his freshman season as well as having a negative wingspan could have aided in his tumble to the second round.
Filipowski was in attendance for the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center but did not attend the second round, which was held at the ESPN studios in Manhattan. It was the first time ever that the draft had been split up into two days.
The Utah Jazz finished with a 31-51 record last season, missing the Play-In Tournament by a whopping 15 games. However, the rebuilding organization should provide Kyle Filipowski with the opportunity to play right away as he begins his professional career and make other organizations regret not selecting him in the first round.