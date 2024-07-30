Duke basketball star continuing to shine under Olympic pressure
Team Canada is headlined by two of the brightest stars in the NBA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, but it has been Duke basketball product RJ Barrett that had led the charge for the gold medal hopefuls through two games.
Coming off of a performance in which he scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting against Greece, Barrett turned in a similar effort on Tuesday against Australia in its second matchup of Group A action.
The Canada superstar went for 24 points, again a team-high, on 8-of-14 shooting and making 3-of-6 triples in the process of the 93-83 victory. He also recorded seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Canada trailed at halftime, 49-45, but flipped the script in the second half as they were able to outscore Australia by 14 points after halftime, including an 8-point differential in the fourth quarter.
The victory secures a spot in the knockout round for Team Canada but the squad will still have one more contest in the group stage against Spain on Friday, August 2 (11:15 a.m. ET, Peacock).
Although each team in the tournament has not played two games, Barrett is currently leading the Olympics in scoring by averaging 23.5 points per contest. He posted 20.2 points per game this season with the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.
It could be setting up two matchups in the knockout rounds where Duke basketball players will take the court against each other. Many are expecting Canada to reach the gold medal game.
Jayson Tatum and Team USA are looking to win another gold medal and current freshman Khaman Maluach and South Sudan are hoping to continue its historic run at the Olympics following its victory over Puerto Rico.
The United States and South Sudan will play each other on Wednesday afternoon (3:00p.m. ET, USA Network) in Group C.