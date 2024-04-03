Duke basketball signees Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans quiet in All-American Game
The future Blue Devils did not have the biggest impact in the McDonald's game
Two future Duke basketball players took center stage on Tuesday night on one of the biggest stages high school hoops has to offer, the McDonald's All-American Game.
All eyes were on Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024, as he took center stage among the handful of elite prospects that descended upon Houston this weekend, but Flagg was relatively quiet when the ball was tipped.
He was joined in the starting lineup by the only other future Blue Devil in the event, Isaiah Evans, but finished with just eight points, six rebounds, and three assists on 3-of-9 shooting and making 1-of-4 3-pointers.
One of the biggest moments of the night for Flagg was a breakaway dunk, set up by an outlet pass from Evans, where he flashed his athleticism.
He shined the most defensively, showing off his versatility and ability to protect the rim with a block that landed in the first row after recovering from the weak side.
As for Evans, he struggled mightily with his only offensive highlight coming with his assist on Flagg's dunk. He missed all six shots he took, four coming from 3-point range, and recorded just four rebounds and a steal.
Cooper Flagg will get on a flight to Indianapolis as he will compete in Chipotle Nationals with his high school, Montverde Academy (Fla.), beginning on Thursday (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU) in hopes of winning a National Championship.
Isaiah Evans will return to the court in two weeks as he will participate in the Nike Hoop Summit, which takes place on Saturday, April 13 in Portland.
Flagg and Patrick Ngongba II were also named to the Team USA roster, although it is unlikely Ngongba II will participate due to an injury. The newest Duke commit, Khaman Maluach, will also play in the event for Team World.