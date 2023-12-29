Duke basketball signee proves he is multidimensional
Duke basketball signee Darren Harris is ready to show why fans are so excited about him coming to Durham.
By Pablo Cong
Duke basketball fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the incoming wing Darren Harris.
This past week, his entire repertoire was displayed at the loaded City of Palms Tournament. He did a little of everything for Paul VI, which placed 3rd overall in the event.
His improved shot creation off the bounce and off-ball movement led to many scoring opportunities in various ways. When watching him shoot the basketball, it's easy to see how he's one of the best shooters in the country.
His shooting mechanics are picture-perfect, and at 6-foot-6, he can shoot over the top of defenses with his high release. His shot preparation and balance are advanced as well.
Harris was the first player to commit to Duke's 2024 recruiting class and despite Duke being his dream school, he's fully aware of the perceived logjam at the wing and guard spot. Expect Harris to be bold in competing for his spot in the rotation next season.
Duke has a significant recruiting haul for next year's class with three committed players capable of playing the guard or wing position -- Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Isaiah Evans while the Blue Devils are still in the running for the services of 5-star wing VJ Edgecombe.
Guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain will likely return for their second year of college.
Darren Harris' combination of adaptability, size, intuitive feel for the game, and elite shooting skills positions him as an ideal addition to the Blue Devils for the upcoming season.
His upward trajectory in his development suggests that he is a player ready for success at Cameron Indoor Stadium and integrating Harris with other talented commits and returning players creates the potential for a multifaceted and dynamic roster and brings excitement for what's to come in Durham.