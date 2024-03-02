Duke basketball sees potential positive update on Caleb Foster injury
The freshman could be progressing quickly with his injury
Jon Scheyer was not very hopeful when discussing Caleb Foster's injury after the Duke basketball team defeated Louisville on Wednesday night.
"We have to adjust without Caleb [Foster]," Scheyer said after the 84-59 victroy,
"My heart breaks for him that he couldn't play today. He has had such a good year and he impacts winning in so many ways besides just the box score and the stats."
Foster was in a walking boot and would not place any weight on his leg as he rode around Cameron Indoor Stadium on a scooter. The visual, combined with the head coach's comments, felt like the Blue Devils could be without its freshman guard for the rest of the season.
However, the Duke social media accounts posted photos of its freshmen with the Cameron Crazies on Friday afternoon and Foster, who was still in the walking boot, was not using the scooter.
Perhaps a sign of progress.
"We’re going to be without him for some time. I do not know what that time is, but we have to adjust," Scheyer added.
"We have to step up, just like we have had to do throughout the year with different injuries."
Foster is averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 40.6-percent shooting from 3-point range. He started the last three games before his injury against Wake Forest, which he did not play the final 15:28 of regulation.
Tyrese Proctor, who had been coming off the bench since suffering a concussion, returned to the starting lineup.
The Blue Devils will rely mostly on its starters -- Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jared McCain, Mark Mitchell, and Kyle Filipowski -- without Caleb Foster in the rotation.
No. 10 Duke (22-6, 13-4 ACC) will play Virginia (21-8, 12-6 ACC) on Saturday evening (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.