Duke basketball sees first ever transfer since Jon Scheyer has been head coach
The Blue Devils officially have its first departure of the offseason
Roster movement within the Duke basketball team has officially begun.
Christian Reeves will become the first ever player to transfer out of the Blue Devil program since Jon Scheyer has become the head coach.
The news was first reported by On3 on Wednesday afternoon.
Reeves, a 3-star center from Oak Hill Academy (Va.), had a difficult two years at Duke, struggling to be available for the team on the court. The 7-footer had offseason surgery on his left ankle last spring and then was shutdown for the season after right ankle surgey during this season.
He ended up redshirting after playing just three games, none after November 29, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Duke played a total of 72 games while Reeves was with the program and he only checked into 16.
He averaged 3.5 minutes, 1.6 points, and 1.1 rebounds per game during his time in Durham.
Another major issue for Reeves getting on the floor, aside from his health, was the depth Duke had at center.
Reeves was a member of the recruiting class that saw Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski become Blue Devils, as well as Ryan Young joining the team in the transfer portal two years ago. Even during Lively's preseason injury last year, Reeves, a raw prospect, struggled to carve out consistent playing time.
There was a hope that he could develop into a role player this season with Lively headed to the NBA and Kyle Filipowski being forced to play an unnatural position of center, but the ankle injury prevented that plan from developing.
Duke has a loaded freshmen class entering the program this summer, headlined by Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach. Maluach projects to be the team's starting center next season and Flagg will be the opening night power forward, so a role and minutes would be limited for Reeves once again.
His decision to transfer is best for everyone involved and the hope is he can get a fresh start at his new destination.