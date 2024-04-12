Duke basketball secures starting point guard for next season
The Blue Devils are running it back with its starting point guard for next season
Sometimes the biggest addition you can make to your roster is retaining one of your players and that is exactly what the Duke basketball team is doing at point guard.
Tyrese Proctor is returning to the Blue Devils for his junior season, according to multiple reports.
The news was set to become official later in the week before it was leaked on Thursday afternoon.
It gives Jon Scheyer a point guard for next season, which was in question considering Jeremy Roach and Proctor both had decisions to make about their futures. Roach, who still has a year of eligibility remaining, has yet to announce his plans.
When Tyrese Proctor announced that he was returning for Duke after his freshman season, many thought he would head to the NBA Draft this offseason. That never formulated because of his play on the court.
The Australian had an inconsistent sophomore season with the Blue Devils, shining like a future NBA player at times but also struggling at key points in the season. He ended the season on a sour note, going scoreless in the Duke's Elite 8 loss against NC State on 0-for-9 shooting.
He was limited to just 32 games, starting 25, due to injuries. Proctor averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 42.3-percent from the floor and 35.2-percent from 3-point range -- all increases from last season.
The Blue Devils have the top ranked freshmen class entering Durham next season, but as much talent as it is for Duke, a true point guard was still lacking and Proctor immediately fills that role.
Duke has already seen Mark Mitchell and Christian Reeves enter the transfer portal with the expectation that there will be more departures from the current roster.
Jon Scheyer is hoping to retain at least one more guard from this year's team, either Roach, Caleb Foster, or Jared McCain.