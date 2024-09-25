Duke basketball schedule becomes official with major announcement from ACC
Every preseason and regular season date on the Duke basketball calendar is now set.
The ACC released its full conference schedule on Tuesday night following the unveiling of each program’s opening league game on Monday afternoon.
The Blue Devils learned its conference opener will take place on Sunday, December 8 in Louisville against the Cardinals and it will be nearly two weeks before Duke returns to conference play as it will have another road matchup on December 21 against Georgia Tech.
Duke's full 2024-25 schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 4 (7 p.m. ET) - Countdown to Craziness
Saturday, October 19 (1 p.m. ET) vs. Lincoln (DII) [EXHIBITION]
Sunday, October 27 (7 p.m. ET) vs. Arizona State [EXHIBITION]
Monday, November 4 (TBA) vs. Maine
Friday, November 8 (TBA) vs. Army
Tuesday, November 12 (9 p.m. ET) vs. Kentucky [State Farm Champions Classic in Atlanta]
Saturday, November 16 (TBA) vs. Wofford
Friday, November 22 (TBA) at. Arizona
Tuesday, November 26 (9 p.m. ET) vs. Kansas [Vegas Showdown in Las Vegas]
Friday, November 29 (TBA) vs. Seattle [Vegas Showdown in Durham]
Wednesday, December 4 (9:15 p.m. ET) vs. Auburn [ACC vs. SEC Challenge
Sunday, December 8 (6 p.m. ET) at. Louisville
Tuesday, December 10 (TBA) vs. Incarnate Word
Tuesday, December 17 (TBA) vs. George Mason
Saturday, December 21 (TBA) at. Georgia Tech
Tuesday, December 31 (4:30 p.m. ET) vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, January 4 (2:15 p.m. ET) at. SMU
Tuesday, January 7 (7 p.m. ET) vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, January 11 (12 p.m. ET) vs. Notre Dame
Tuesday, January 14 (9 p.m. ET) vs. Miami
Saturday, January 18 (TBA) at. Boston College
Saturday, January 25 (TBA) at. Wake Forest
Monday, January 27 (8:30 p.m. ET) vs. NC State
Saturday, February 1 (6:30 p.m. ET) vs. North Carolina
Wednesday, February 5 (7 p.m. ET) at. Syracuse
Saturday, February 8 (TBA) at. Clemson
Wednesday, February 12 (9 p.m. ET) vs. California
Saturday, February 15 (TBA) vs. Stanford
Monday, February 17 (8 p.m. ET) at. Virginia
Saturday, February 22 (8 p.m. ET) vs. Illnois [Sentinel One Classic in New York]
Tuesday, February 25 (7 p.m. ET) at. Miami
Saturday, March 1 (7 p.m. ET) vs. Florida State
Monday, March 3 (7 p.m. ET) vs. Wake Forest
Saturday, March 8 (6:30 p.m. ET) at. North Carolina
The Blue Devils will be led by returning guards Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster as freshman superstar Cooper Flagg, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will look to take the country by storm in his only collegiate season.