Duke basketball rules two players out for season following surgery
The Duke basketball bench will be carrying two less players for the remainder of the season
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise but two Duke basketball players have been ruled out for the season after recently undergoing surgery.
Sophomores Christian Reeves and Jaden Schutt will not play for the Blue Devils again this year, the program announced on Thursday.
Schutt, who was already redshirting this campaign, had a procedure done on his left knee while Reeves has been dealing with a right ankle ailment.
Head coach Jon Scheyer explained that Schutt would be using a redshirt this season in November after seeing action in just 14 games last season, averaging 6.9 minutes, 2.1 points, and 1.1 rebounds per game.
He did not play in a game this season.
It is still uncertain whether Jaden Schutt will enter the transfer portal this offseason and pursue a career elsewhere after things have not gone according to plan with the Blue Devils.
Christian Reeves has battled injuries throughout his two seasons at Duke as the former 3-star recruit has played in just 16 games during his time in Durham.
Reeves played in 13 games last season and averaged 3.2 minutes, 1.5 points, and 1.0 rebound per contest and only could see the court three times this season.
He played 12 minutes in the opener against Dartmouth and saw a combined three minutes against Arizona and Arkansas.
The 7-foot-1 center had surgery on his left ankle at the end of last season. Dr. Ned Amendola performed both surgeries on Reeves and also operated on Jaden Schutt.
Duke did say that both surgeries were successful but did not provide a timeline on when either player will be anticipating to return to the court.
The future of both players are in question at Duke considering there will likely not be a lot playing time for either player with another talented recruiting class coming into the program this summer.