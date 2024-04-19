Duke basketball roster decimated with another stunning transfer
The Blue Devils roster is completely barren after another entry into the transfer portal
There was only one person left who could transfer from the Duke basketball team and it happened.
Sean Stewart announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday afternoon.
He becomes the seventh player to depart from the Blue Devils this offseason via the portal and the tenth, including the NBA Draft choices from Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain plus the graduation of Ryan Young, to leave the program.
The roster has no longer been decimated, it's been vacated.
Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster will be the only two players to return to Durham from this year's Elite 8 squad.
"I am grateful to have fulfilled a dream to play for the Blue Devils," Stewart said in a social media post.
"I made some great memories that I will always cherish. I'm thankful for all the coaches, trainers, managers, and staff for their support in my freshman year."
The uber-athletic 6-foot-9 forward played in 33 games this season, averaging just 2.6 points and 8.4 minutes per game. His best game came in early March when Duke defeated NC State, scoring 12 points, five rebounds, and three blocks in 26 minutes. He wasn't given half of that time on the court in either the Blue Devils next two postseason losses to the Wolfpack.
"I have loved all my teammates, the Cameron Crazies, my professors, and classmates. I'm especially thankful for my brothers of the freshmen four, who made everyday special."
Sean Stewart's basketball mentor was Blue Devil legend Grant Hill. While the two aren't related and were only neighbors in Florida, Stewart referred to Hill as 'Uncle Grant' and attributed him as a major reason why he committed to Duke in high school.
"I have decided for my continued growth and development of my basketball goals, I will be entering the transfer portal," he concluded.
Stewart joins Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, TJ Power, and Christian Reeves in the portal and leaves five open scholarships for Duke this offseason.
A lot of pressure is very much on the shoulders of Jon Scheyer to put a quality team around his returning starters and Cooper Flagg, the top ranked recruit in the country.