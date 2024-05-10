Duke basketball rockets up transfer rankings after Sion James commitment
The Duke basketball team was looking for a lot more than just talent from transfer recruits this offseason and it seems Jon Scheyer found what he was searching for.
The Blue Devils landed a commitment from Tulane guard Sion James on Friday morning, adding him to its signees of Syracuse center Maliq Brown and Purdue forward Mason Gillis.
Prior to Jones' announcement, Duke had the No. 45 transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports, but has now jumped to No. 18.
Initially, the combination of Brown and Gillis gave Jon Scheyer the No. 27 class but other teams jumped the Blue Devils after nearly three weeks without adding to its roster.
Early indications are that James will play a vital role on next year's team, not only serving as a backup guard to Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, but another ball handler that Duke can use as well as an elite athlete with the ability to guard multiple positions on the court.
Maliq Brown and Mason Gillis also have some of the same qualities at their respective postions.
The Blue Devils are likely done adding impact players to its roster despite still having two vacant scholarships. There is the possibility that Scheyer could award a walk-on a scholarship, similar to what he did prior to the start of last season with Spencer Hubbard.
Duke currently has the top ranked transfer class in the ACC, leading NC State which is ranked directly behind the Devils at No. 19.
North Carolina, which has been very quiet in the portal despite the addition of Belmont guard Cade Tyson, is ranked No. 99 nationally and No. 15 in the league.
Newcomers California and SMU have higher ranked transfer classes than the Tar Heels.
The rankings could still change as other programs finalize their transfer acquisitions, but all indications point to a job well done for Jon Scheyer in the portal this offseason.